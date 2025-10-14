P&O Cruises has announced its winter 2027 to spring 2028 collection - unveiling one of its longest-ever world voyages.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new programme features fresh destinations, extended sailings, and early booking offers for those reserving holidays before December 17, 2025. Travellers can enjoy a 10 per cent discount and low deposits on Select fares, while third and fourth guests sail free on selected cruises from Southampton.

Peninsular Club members also receive an extra five per cent off, and Classic drinks packages are available at 20 per cent off. Among the highlights, Iona will join sister ship Arvia in the Caribbean for 14-night fly-cruises departing from Barbados, Antigua and, for the first time, St Kitts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aurora will return to South America for a 75-night Grand Tour, while Ventura introduces a new seven-night Northern Europe sailing that includes New Year’s Eve celebrations in Southampton before visiting Copenhagen, Oslo and Kristiansand. Arcadia will embark on a record-breaking 124-night world cruise in January 2028, taking guests across East Asia with stops in Tokyo, Nagasaki, and Bangkok, while Britannia will be based in Southampton year-round for the first time since launching in 2015.

P&O Cruises has announced its winter 2027 to spring 2028 collection - unveiling one of its longest-ever world voyages. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

The new season will also see P&O Cruises return to nine ports not visited in over five years, including San Diego, Hawaii, and Tokyo. Sample itineraries include a 14-night Caribbean cruise on Iona from £1,499pp, a 12-night North Cape cruise on Aurora from £899pp, and the 124-night Arcadia world cruise from £11,199pp.

Pre-registration opens from 8.30am on Tuesday, October 14, until 8pm on Monday, October 20, with general sale beginning Wednesday, October 22, 2025. A P&O Cruises spokesperson said: "The season will see P&O Cruises visit nine ports that have not featured in itineraries for at least five years, including Tokyo, San Diego and Hawaii.

"P&O Cruises offers incredible value, with fares including accommodation, full board meals, pools and entertainment that spans theatre shows, headline performers, comedy and films, as well as children’s clubs onboard." All holidays also include accommodation, meals, pools, and onboard entertainment, with optional shore experiences and drinks packages available.