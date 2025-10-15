The general strike in solidarity with the Palestinian people has begun in Barcelona today.

The day will affect several sectors (education, health and public transport) and will include 24-hour stoppages called by the CGT, IAC, Intersindical-CSC and COS unions, while CCOO and UGT have called partial two-hour stoppages (from 10 am to 12 pm, from 2 pm to 4 pm and from 5 pm to 7 pm).

Commuters face the biggest headache. Trains, metros and buses will all run on skeleton timetables, with the Generalitat setting a maximum of 66% of normal service.

That means fewer Rodalies and regional trains, long waits on the Barcelona Metro, and reduced frequencies on TMB city buses and Ferrocarrils de la Generalitat lines. Intercity coaches and airport buses will also be affected, though the latter must guarantee at least one full round trip to and from El Prat.

Anyone heading to work, school or hospital has been urged to avoid non-essential travel or work remotely if possible. In education, the strike will leave many classrooms empty. Public and private schools must keep at least one management member on site, but teaching staff will be heavily reduced.

Spanish trade union CGT posted on X that the coastal ring road has been blocked. It said: “More than 700 people are blocking the coastal ring road right now”.

According to one user on X all roads in and out of Barcelona’s commercial port have been shut off due to the strike. The user wrote: “All roads in and out of Barcelona's commercial port are shut down during the general strike in Spain in solidarity with Palestine.

“Shut down everything. Sanction Israel, reparations for Gaza, justice for Palestine. End the occupation!”.

Another user added: “The port and the main industrial area of Barcelona blocked in the strike of Catalan workers in solidarity with Palestine”. The post included videos of people waving Palestinian flags.