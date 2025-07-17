Tomorrowland has issued an update on when “detailed info” will be released after a huge fire ripped through the main stage.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festival in Belgium said that the DreamVille campsite is now open to all visitors. It said: “At 10:00 this morning, doors to DreamVille (campsite) have opened to welcome all DreamVille visitors. All Global Journey activities in Brussels and Antwerp will also take place today.‍It’s impossible to put into words what we’re feeling.‍”

It added: “We spent the night working on possible solutions for the Mainstage area. No other parts of the festival venue, stages or areas were impacted.‍

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All detailed info about the festival weekend (Friday – Saturday – Sunday) will follow in the upcoming hours.” Previously a spokesperson said Tomorrowland will go ahead as planned.

Tomorrowland has issued an update on when “detailed info” will be released after a huge fire ripped through the main stage. (Photo: Belga/AFP via Getty Images) | Belga/AFP via Getty Images

In a statement shared on Instagram, organizers wrote “due to a serious incident and fire on the Tomorrowland Mainstage, our beloved Mainstage has been severely damaged.” They also confirmed that no one was injured or killed in the blaze.

Additional events planned in Brussels and Antwerp will also go ahead “as planned,” organizers said. As for the rest of the festival, which is set to run July 18 through 20 (with a second weekend slated for July 24 through 27), organizers said: “We are focused on finding solutions for the festival weekend. More updates and detailed information will be communicated as soon as possible.”

As per Belgian news website VRT News, the fire started on the right side of the main stage and spread rapidly to engulf the entire stage. The main stage is the centerpiece of the festival and features a theme-based installation. As of now, the cause of the fire has not been determined. The US Sun reported that local residents reported hearing fireworks before the fire started, but a word from the authorities on the cause is still awaited.