A young Finnish MP has taken his own life in the country's parliament building.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SDP MP Eemeli Peltonen, 30, was confirmed to have died in the parliament building today at around 11am. The first-term representative was elected to parliament in 2023, and was a member of its Administrative Committee and Legal Committee, as well as a city councillor of Järvenpää and the chairman of the city board.

It comes weeks after he revealed his health battles. In June, Peltonen revealed on social media that he was receiving treatment for kidney problems and had taken a few weeks off his parliamentary duties to recover at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But he later revealed that he had contracted a bacterial infection while being treated. He said prior to his death: “To control the bacteria, I was started on an intravenous antibiotic course in [hospital], which will take time. At the same time, treatment for my kidney problems will continue.”

A young Finnish MP has taken his own life in the country's parliament building. (Photo: Facebook) | Facebook

Police investigating the incident reportedly do not suspect foul play, while paramedics are also at the scene. Emergency services are said to have received a call at 11.06am today.

Finnish broadcaster Yle reported that at least one ambulance, a firetruck and two police vehicles were present at the Parliament Building. Finland's parliament is currently in recess, with the autumn session set to begin on September 2.

Anyone can contact Samaritans free, anytime. You can call on 116 123, email [email protected] or visit www.samaritans.org for more information.