The blaze in southern France has burnt more than 16,000 hectares, killed one person and forced thousands of residents to flee.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since Tuesday the fire, in the southern department of Aude, has swept through an area bigger than Paris. Officials have said it is France’s biggest wildfire since 1949.

French firefighters are still battling the fire on Thursday. Jacques Piraux, the mayor of Jonquières, said that 80 per cent of his village had been burnt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It looks like a lunar landscape. It’s hellish”. The village and several campsites were evacuated.

The blaze in southern France has burnt more than 16,000 hectares, killed one person and forced thousands of residents to flee. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Aude had suffered a drought this month and the lack of rainfall in previous months “played a major role in spreading the fire as vegetation is very dry”, the environment ministry said in a statement. The region had also become more vulnerable because of rising temperatures and the removal of vineyards that once served as fire breaks, officials said.

A 65-year-old woman died after refusing to leave her home in the village of Saint-Laurent-de-la-Cabrerisse, according to Xavier de Volontat, the mayor. “Police and a local councillor went to all houses to evacuate the two areas that were threatened by the fire on Tuesday afternoon, but she would not leave,” he said.

Two more residents were injured, one of whom suffered life-threatening burns. Three firefighters were also hurt. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where are the wildfires in south of France?

The fire is raging in Aude, southern France, particularly in the Corbières hills between Carcassonne and Narbonne, close to the Spanish border. Aude is located between the Mediterranean Sea and the Pyrenees Mountains.

It is known for its diverse landscapes, including coastal areas, rolling hills, and mountainous regions. It is between Toulouse and Montpellier. No active wildfires have been reported in or around Toulouse or Montpellier at this time.