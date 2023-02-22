A high school student has reportedly stabbed a teacher to death in a classroom, in the southwestern French town of Saint-Jean-de-Luz.

A high school student has reportedly stabbed a teacher to death while they were teaching a class, in the southwestern French town of Saint-Jean-de-Luz.

The incident took place on Wednesday morning in a classroom at Saint-Thomas d’Aquin, a private Catholic school, and both police and a local prosecutor are on the scene, the BBC reports. The student has been arrested, and local media report they may have been suffering from mental health issues.

French newspaper Sud Ouest said according to testimonies from students who fled the school in panic, a 16-year-old second-year student entered the classroom with a knife while the Spanish teacher - understood to be a woman in her fifties - was giving a class, and attacked her.

The victim was pronounced dead shortly after 11am, after a prolonged resuscitation attempt. Pupils from other classes were confined to their classrooms during the emergency response, the paper reported. A psychological emergency support service had been set up at the school for students and teachers.

The French education minister, Pap Ndiaye said in a Tweet Ndiaye said he was extremely upset to learn of the death, and his thoughts were with the teacher's family, colleagues and pupils. He said he was on his way to the school "without delay".