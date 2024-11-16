Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 21-year-old pupil blew €7,600 (£6,250) of his classmates' cash saved for a school graduation party on living the high life to flaunt on social media, a court heard.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Turkish-born Rasim Ozkan, 21, spent every penny on shopping sprees, restaurants and a luxury holiday back to his homeland, judges at the Hagen District Court in Germany were told.

Ironically he even spent £160 of the stolen cash to pay for his application for German citizenship. He only confessed the truth eight weeks before the graduation ball his classmates had been looking forward to in July last year, said prosecutors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All 64 senior students from the Ricarda-Huch-Gymnasium school had been paying €35 every month into a special account to which only their treasurer Rasim Ozkan had access.

Rasim Ozkan, 21, from Hagen, North Rhine-Westphalia State, Germany, poses in undated photo. He stole €7,500 from his classmates to fund his luxurious lifestyle | @rasim.ozkan.5621/NF/newsX

One classmate ruefully told how Rasim Ozkan showed off his new-found wealth on social media. The classmate said: 'He acted like a star on Instagram. Now we know how he paid for it all."

Rasim Ozkan pled guilty to 58 counts of commercial breach of trust at a hearing on November 14 but told judges that once he started spending he could not stop. He told the court: "I got caught in a hamster wheel."

The crooked schoolboy's parents paid back the stolen cash and the party went ahead but without Rasim Ozkan his lawyers said. But their claim that he had been the real victim was dismissed by the judges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rasim Ozkan's legal team said he had been snubbed by classmates, failed his exams and lost all his friends while they were unaffected. They said: "No one was harmed. Not one of them had to go without a glass of champagne."

Judges, however, disagreed and fined him €900 (£750) with the cash going to a charity.

Story: NewsX