This is the moment a determined mum saves her 20-month-old daughter from being sucked in and drowned by a swimming pool filter.

The toddler, named only as Lolo in local media in Sao Paulo, Brazil, had been paddling in the pool when her arm was pulled in by the drain's powerful pump.

Video footage of the rescue on November 13 shows little Lolo trapped in the filter in the outdoor pool.

The girl, named as Lolo, whose arm got stuck in a pool in Sao Paulo, Brazil and right, her arm with the filter stuck on it | NF/newsX

A woman in a green costume. believed to be her mother, has grabbed her with both hands and has her legs braced against the pool wall to stop the tot being sucked further in.

On the pool edge, firefighters can be seen struggling with the pump's machinery to free Lolo's arms. Meanwhile, a second woman is frantically bailing out the pool with a bucket to get the water level down as the clip comes to an end.

Eventually, firefighters had to borrow an angle grinder from a nearby building site to cut away part of the pump to get her out. Lolo, reports local media, then spent three hours in hospital where medic painstakingly dismantled the drain to get it off her arm. And later it emerged that the safety grille that should have been in front of the filter was missing.

It is uncertain if the police are investigating.

Story: NewsX