Germany train derailed: Several killed and others seriously injured after passenger train derails near Stuttgart
Police told German news agency dpa that at least three people have died in the crash near Riedlingen near Stuttgart in the south-west. Reports say there had been a storm in the area shortly before.
The crash happened in the German Biberach district. It saw multiple injuries with officials declaring it as a "mass casualty incident".
Initial reports from Baden-Württemberg suggest huge devastation, according to a spokesperson for the Stuttgart Federal Police. Around 100 people were onboard the train when at least two carriages derailed in a forested area around 18:10 local time yesterday (Sunday 27 July).
Police say that no further details cannot be provided at this time – as they aim to rescue and treat people at the scene and also perform a full identification process. The Reutlingen control centre reported a so-called “mass casualty incident” – in rescue services, this refers to a situation in which a large number of injured or sick people need to be cared for.
While there has been no confirmation on why the train derailed, initial photos show the train stuck in a secluded area. Stopping in a difficult-to-access wooded area, emergency services struggled to access the scene.
