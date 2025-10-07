Iris Stalzer: Newly-elected mayor of western German town Herdecke fighting for life after stabbed multiple times outside home by 'group of men'
Police say Iris Stalzer is in life-threatening condition as investigators examine the scene. Iris Stalzer, the recently elected mayor of Herdecke in the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, was discovered critically injured in her apartment, authorities said on Tuesday.
Stalzer was found seriously injured by her son at her apartment, according to German media. Upon discovering her with 13 stab wounds in her stomach and back, she reportedly told him she had been attacked in the street.
Security sources told reporters the center-left Social Democrat politician had suffered several stab wounds. The center-left Social Democrat was reportedly attacked in front of her residence around midday and managed to drag herself inside before collapsing. She was reportedly stabbed by several men in the street.
Public broadcaster WDR first reported the incident. Emergency services found Stalzer alive but in life-threatening condition. Stalzer had only recently been elected mayor. In the runoff election on September 28, she won with 52.2% of the vote against center-right Christian Democrat candidate Fabian Conrad Haas. The motive for the attack, as well as the perpetrator or perpetrators, remains unknown.
Investigators are continuing to secure evidence at the scene while Stalzer receives intensive medical treatment. Meanwhile, a large-scale manhunt was reported to be underway.
Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz (CDU) has expressed deep shock over the knife attack on Stalzer. "We have received news of a heinous act from Herdecke. It must now be quickly clarified. We fear for the life of the designated mayor, Iris Stalzer, and hope for her full recovery," Merz wrote on the platform X. "My thoughts are with her family and loved ones."