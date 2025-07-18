Tomorrowland has issued a major update on what time the festival will start amid an “alternative set-up”.

Tomorrowland festival in Belgium plans to build a new main stage in time for the start of this weekend's event, organisers have said a day after a fire completely destroyed the original platform. It has plans to fully open on Saturday.

Tomorrowland said on Friday (18 July): “Dear People of Tomorrow, WE ARE READY FOR YOU! Our teams are working day and night, with heart and soul, to turn the impossible into reality: Tomorrowland Belgium 2025 will open doors at 14:00.

Tomorrowland has issued a major update on what time the festival will start amid an “alternative set-up”. (Photo: Belga/AFP via Getty Images) | Belga/AFP via Getty Images

“An alternative setup for the beloved Mainstage is planned to open at 16:00, pending any last-minute changes. All artists will perform as scheduled on all other stages as from 14:00. Tomorrowland will unite, stronger than ever!”.

The Tomorrowland team has been hard at work re-building the main stage after the fire. In a recent interview with VRT, Frank Verstraeten — the man behind the festival’s LED screens — confirmed the new stage will be about a third the size, but still big enough to host over 50,000 fans.

Some 400,000 people are expected to attend the electronic dance music festival over two weekends, with tens of thousands having already arrived at the Dreamville campsite to stay overnight.

Hundreds of artists, including David Guetta, Lost Frequencies, Swedish House Mafia and Charlotte De Witte are expected to perform. Nobody was injured in Wednesday evening's fire and experts are working to determine a cause. The local fire service has declared the site safe.