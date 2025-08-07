A popular town in southeast Spain has banned Muslims from using public facilities to celebrate religious festivals.

Areas like civic centres and gyms will no longer be available for use in celebrating Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan, and Eid al-Adha. The ban is the first of its kind in Spain, and was introduced by the conservative People's Party (PP) and passed with the abstention of the right-wing Vox party - in the face of opposition by local left-wing parties.

The proposal in Jumilla, Murcia, states: "Municipal sports facilities cannot be used for religious, cultural or social activities alien to our identity unless organised by the local authority." The local Vox party posted on social media: "Thanks to Vox, the first measure to ban Islamic festivals in Spain's public spaces has been passed.

"Spain is and will be forever the land of Christian people." However, the ban has sparked fury from Muslim groups and socialists.

Mounir Benjelloun Andaloussi Azhari, the President of the Spanish Federation of Islamic Organisations, told El Pais newspaper the ban was "Islamophobic and discriminatory". He said: "They're not going after other religions, they're going after ours.

"For the first time in 30 years, I feel afraid." The town of Jumilla has a population of approximately 27,000, of whom 7.5 per cent come from largely Muslim countries.

Juana Guardiola, a former socialist mayor of the town, fumed: "What do they mean by identity? And what about the centuries of Muslim legacy here?". Conquered by the Arabs in the eighth century, Jumilla remained as an Arab town called Yumil-la until it was retaken by Spanish forces led by Alfonso X of Castile in the mid-13th century.

The capitulations of Alcatraz followed, which was an agreement reached by the local Arab ruler stating Alfonso could be king as long as the rights of the existing population were respected. However, shortly after Alfonso's death, Arab rule was brought to an end when Castile invaded Jumilla.