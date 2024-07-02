Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tensions are rising in Spain after a man was beaten to death with baseball bats by three Moroccans after stopping them from harassing a girl.

The tragic death of David Lledó Caselles, 39, a resident of Gata de Gorgos, has led to a wave of reactions and protests in the region. On Sunday (30 June) the Plaza de España in Gata de Gorgos was the epicentre of a rally that brought together around 500 people, from both the Valencian Community and other parts of Spain.

Videos of the protest posted on X, formerly Twitter, show large crowds chanting slogans such as “Spain is Christian, not Muslim”. The protestors gathered to express their support for the victim, family and friends, and to demand justice for the man’s murder.

Tensions are rising in Spain after a man was beaten to death with baseball bats by three Moroccans after stopping them from harassing a girl. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

The demonstration went through several streets until reaching the town hall, where a floral offering and a minute of silence were held. During the march, messages of support for the victim’s family were heard, as well as slogans full of rejection and hatred towards those arrested for the crime.

The situation worsened during the protest when it reached a local mosque - insults were chanted and its closure was called for. According to Spanish news sites, the victim’s family has publicly rejected in a statement all types of displays of hate and that it does not relate the terrible event they have experienced with any political movement.

The Gata City Council has expressed on its social media its "most sincere gratitude to the security forces (Local Police and Civil Guard) and to the Government Delegation for their professionalism and dedication in managing the illegal demonstration called by far-right groups that took place today in our town" .

The 39-year-old man died on Saturday 22 June after allegedly being hit with a baseball bat in Gata de Gorgos. The Civil Guard arrested three men of Moroccan nationality , according to sources in the investigation, for their alleged involvement in the murder.