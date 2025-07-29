Gardaí have launched an investigation after a video circulated online allegedly showing a violent altercation between two young women in Tipperary town.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement, Gardaí said: “Gardaí received a report of an assault at Market Yard, Tipperary, sometime between 7.30pm and 9.30pm on 20th July 2025. A female juvenile reported being assaulted by another female juvenile. Investigations ongoing.”

The video, which has gone viral on social media, appears to show one young woman repeatedly punching another in the face during a street altercation. While the individuals in the footage have not been officially identified, social media users have claimed the attacker is national amateur boxing champion Lauren Long.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tipperary Boxing Club released a statement on Saturday confirming that a boxer has been given a lifetime ban following “an incident that occurred last weekend in the town.” Without naming anyone, the club said: "Due to the incident that occurred last weekend in town the club have issued a lifetime ban to one of our longest serving boxers ,it cannot be stressed enough that this club never has and never will condone or tolerate such behaviour from any member no matter how long they have been with us.

Gardaí have launched an investigation after a video circulated online allegedly showing a violent altercation between two young women in Tipperary town. | X

“We as a club and our head coach Chris in particular are devastated and angered by what has happened and he is liaising with the family of the affected young lady and the relevant authorities to assist in any way he can . We also understand that people in general are also angry but the level of abuse that has been directed at Chris personally on here and other social media platforms by people who've never even met him is totally unacceptable and unwarranted.

“He has dedicated the last 13 years into helping hundreds of young people to stay on the right path and has trained countless County, Munster and Irish champions over that time and the people who do know him and know what he has done for this town should support him and let some positive comments be seen as well as all the hate.

"We have 50/60 other young boys/girls in the club who we have to look after and try and explain to them what has happened and that is our priority now. I know some people are also asking why this statement wasn't out sooner, we were asked not to post anything until all parties involved were spoken to and the club committee could meet to make a decision. There will be no more statements or replies to comments from the club as the investigation is ongoing.”

The nature of the incident and the circumstances leading up to it remain unclear. No charges have been filed against any individual at this stage.