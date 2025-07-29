A video has gone viral on social media allegedly showing boxer Lauren Long “beating up a defenceless woman in the street”.

Tipperary boxing club released a statement on Saturday to confirm that a boxer had been handed a lifetime ban from the club due to an 'incident that occurred last weekend in the town'. They went on to say there will be no more statements or replies to comments from the club as the investigation is ongoing.

In its statement the club said that it "never has and never will condone or tolerate such behaviour from any member". A Tipperary boxing club statement read: "We have 50/60 other young boys/girls in the club who we have to look after and try and explain to them what has happened and that is our priority now."

The club did not confirm that the boxer was Lauren Long, however, social media users claim it is the national amateur boxing champion. The video shows the two women fighting in the street with the boxer throwing many punches to the other girl’s face. The user who posted the video said: “A national amateur boxing champion has been banned from her boxing club FOR LIFE for beating up a defenceless woman in the street”.

One user said: “Named and Shamed: Lauren Long. U-19 national champion from Tipperary boxing club in Ireland.” Another user added: “Scumbag doing that to someone who isn’t even defending themselves, she was just taking shot after shot from this little bullying brat! Swagging about with her shoulders like she’d just won a fight. She won nothing, she lost EVERYTHING! Well done”.

It has not been confirmed that the boxer is Lauren Long. The nature of the incident or why it started has also not been revealed.