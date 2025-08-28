Violence has engulfed the Swiss city of Lausanne for a second consecutive night after the death of a 17-year-old migrant.

The teenager, identified as Marvin M, was killed early on Sunday morning when the scooter he was riding crashed into a wall while fleeing police. His death has ignited anger in the French-speaking city on the shores of Lake Geneva, where tensions between police and migrant communities were already high.

According to prosecutors, officers were pursuing Marvin on suspicion that the scooter he was riding was stolen. At about 3.45am, he lost control and collided with a wall.

Police insist there was no physical contact between their patrol car and the scooter, though they confirmed they were following him at the time of the crash. Prosecutors said two motorists reached the scene before officers arrived, and a criminal investigation has been opened to establish the exact circumstances.

The unrest began on Sunday evening, hours after news of Marvin’s death spread. Around 100 people gathered in Lausanne’s Prélaz neighborhood, hurling fireworks and Molotov cocktails at police.

Protesters also torched bins and abandoned buses, while riot officers fired tear gas and rubber bullets in response. By Monday, the violence had intensified. Police said up to 200 demonstrators erected burning barricades, blocked roads, and attacked officers with pyrotechnics. Seven people were arrested before order was restored shortly after midnight.

Tensions nearly spilled over into a third night on Tuesday, but officials said the deployment of additional police resources prevented further escalation. Still, authorities remain braced for more unrest.