Norwegian prosecutors said they have charged Marius Borg Hoiby, the eldest son of Norway’s crown princess, with multiple offences including rape following a lengthy investigation.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oslo state attorney Sturla Henriksbo said Hoiby could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted, broadcaster NRK reported.

The 32 counts include rape, abuse in a close relationship against one former partner and acts of violence against another.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other charges include making death threats and traffic violations.

Marius Borg Høiby, the eldest son of Norway’s crown princess, has been charged with 32 offences including rape | NTB/AFP via Getty Images

Hoiby, the 28-year-old son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit and stepson of the heir to the throne, Crown Prince Haakon, has been under scrutiny since he was repeatedly arrested last year on various allegations of wrongdoing.

He is currently free pending trial, and Mr Henriksbo said at the moment there is no reason to arrest and jail him.

The prosecutors’ office estimates that the trial could begin in mid-January and take around six weeks, NRK reported.

Hoiby has no royal title or official duties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His defence team has said that he takes the accusations seriously but does not acknowledge any wrongdoing in most of the cases, particularly those regarding sexual abuse and violence.

The royal palace said that it was up to the courts to handle the case and reach a decision, and it had nothing to add beyond that.