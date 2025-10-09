A horror blaze tore through a Tenerife holiday hotel as a 23-year-old guest plunged to his death from a third-floor balcony.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fire happened at the four-star Melia Costa Atlantis Hotel in the northern port city of Puerto de la Cruz. About 490 guests, including several Brits, were evacuated and pictured standing outside the hotel in the dark while firefighters rushed into the building.

The nationality of the tourist who died following a balcony plunge from the room where the blaze started has not yet been revealed. Officers are still investigating the cause of the inferno, although local reports are pointing to a mattress in the room catching fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local emergency crews confirmed the hotel death and fire early this morning. In a statement, authorities said: "The first emergency calls were received at just after 9pm last night, saying a fire had broken out at a hotel in Venezuela Avenue in Puerto de la Cruz.

A horror blaze tore through a Tenerife holiday hotel as a 23-year-old guest plunged to his death from a third-floor balcony. (Photo: Aire Tenerife/Facebook) | Aire Tenerife/Facebook

"Firefighters, ambulances and police were sent to the scene and police began the evacuation of the hotel once they arrived. While they were there we were informed a man who turned out to be a 23-year-old client had plunged from a hotel balcony for reasons that are still being investigated.

"He was confirmed dead at the scene as a result of the injuries he suffered. The blaze was brought under control and put out. It affected a room which was ventilated afterwards."

The hotel has yet to make any official comment on its social media. The evacuated tourists were unharmed and returned to their rooms shortly after being ordered to leave.