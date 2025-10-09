A huge blaze has erupted at a shop in a busy high street in London.

London Fire Brigade posted at 4.30am that around 100 firefighters raced to the scene at the high street in Penge this morning (Thursday 9 October). Firefighters are tackling a fire in a two storey terraced shop.

Fire in Penge High Street | London Fire Brigade

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage and there is traffic disruption in the area due to the blaze. London Fire Brigade said: “Fifteen fire engines and around 100 firefighters have been called to a fire on High Street in Penge.

“Firefighters are tackling a fire in a two storey terraced shop where a large part of the ground floor is alight. Neighbouring properties have been evacuated as a precaution and residents in the area are advised to keep their windows and doors shut due to the smoke.

“There is significant traffic disruption due to the number of appliances and the High Street is closed, therefore people are advised to avoid the area. The Brigade's Control Office was called at 0430 and mobilised fire crews from Beckenham, Forest Hill, Woodside, West Norwood and other surrounding fire stations to the scene.”

One user on X posted a video of the fire. The man wrote as the caption: “Fire broken out in Penge SE20 this morning. Hope no one is hurt.” In the video a huge blaze can be seen.

Firefighters are still tackling the blaze.