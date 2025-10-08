A popular London bridge is closed due to a police incident.

Westminster Bridge has been shut in both directions due to a police incident causing serious delays. One user wrote on X: “Ambulances, police and fire crews all over Westminster Bridge. Bridge closed. Can’t do right at the end of Victoria Embankment either.”

A Met Police spokesperson told NationalWorld: “Police are currently on Westminster Bridge following concerns for the welfare of a man. Officers were called at 10:12hrs on Wednesday, 8 October and are now in the process of speaking to the man.

“The bridge is currently closed to traffic and we ask people to avoid the area at this time.” Pictures show emergency services at the scene.

London Fire Brigade has provided more detail on the emergency incident that has closed Westminster Bridge. A spokesperson told The Standard: “We are currently assisting emergency service colleagues and have three fire engines, two fire rescue units and our fire boat in attendance.”

Anyone can contact Samaritans free, anytime. You can call on 116 123, email [email protected] or visit www.samaritans.org for more information.