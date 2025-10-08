A huge fire has broken out at a scrap metal site in Gravesend, Kent.

Plumes of smoke can be seen billowing across the sky. Footage was captured at about 6.30am this morning, at what is believed to be London Scrap Terminal in Northfleet, near Gravesend.

Six fire engines were called to the scene near Crete Hall Road at about 6am, and crews are working to extinguish the flames. In an update at 7.30am, the fire service said: “Firefighters are advising anyone who lives or works near Crete Hall Road to close windows and doors due to a large amount of smoke coming from a fire at a scrap metal site.

“Six fire engines are currently at the scene and crews are working to extinguish the flames. Please share this update with any loved ones in the area who might not have access to the internet. Thank you.”

The recycling centre was hit by another blaze in May, with around 30 firefighters attending the scene. Crews remained at the scrapyard for two days after 5,000 tonnes of metal caught alight.