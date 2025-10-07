Westbound of the A30 in Cornwall is closed after a “coach fire”.

National Highways says: “The #A30 eastbound has reopened between the #A389 (#Bodmin) and the #A395 (#KennardsHouse). The westbound carriageway remains closed whilst Fire Crews continue to work at scene.

“Currently minimal delays approaching the closure.” Crews from both Bodmin and Launceston fire station are in attendance at the fire, on the A30 near to Bolventor. Devon and Cornwall Police are also in attendance. A diversion is in place at Kennard’s House.

Westbound of the A30 in Cornwall is closed after a “coach fire”. (Photo: @TimTim292/X) | @TimTim292/X

A spokesperson for Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews from Bodmin and Launceston are in attendance at a bus fire on the A30 near to Bolventor. The A30 is currently closed West bound. Police are in attendance.”

Once the road is reopened, it will likely take some time for traffic to return to normal, so continue to monitor updates if you’re planning to travel through Cornwall.