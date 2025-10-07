Mystery surrounds Teddington School as it is reportedly “closed” with “police in attendance”.

One user wrote on X: “Teddington school closed with police and ambulance in attendance”. Another replied asking what is happening, to which the user said: “No clear answer. Lots of police and ambulances in attendance. May be outside the school blocking entry. All that's certain is closed all day.

“I am now hearing many ambulances. All the kids have been sent home. It was early, before most of them had arrived”. Teddington School is a co-educational state school for ages 11 to 18, located in Teddington in the borough of Richmond upon Thames in south-west London.

There has been no confirmation of the incident as of yet from police or the school. It has also not been confirmed what the nature of the incident is.

This is a breaking news story. NationalWorld has contacted the Metropolitan Police for comment.