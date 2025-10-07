Edinburgh’s North Bridge is closed as firefighters race to the scene.

Edinburgh’s North Bridge was closed on Tuesday morning as firefighters attended a fire on the scaffolding on the bridge above Waverly Station. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the scene at 7.44am.

It said a constriction welfare cabin on the site was alight. It sent four fire engines to the scene and the fire has now been extinguished. There were no casualties.

Lothian Buses services have also been affected by the closure, with services including the 3, 29, 30, 31, 33, 37, X29, X31, X33 and X37 diverted. Lothian Buses said: “Due to a road closure services are unable to serve North Bridge. Services are instead diverted via Princes Street, South St David Street, George Street, The Mound and Chambers Street in both directions.”

This is an ongoing incident. More to follow.