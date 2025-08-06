The search is continuing for a British woman missing in Greece.

Michele Ann Joy Bourda was last pictured enjoying breakfast at a cafe with her husband just hours before she vanished. The British tourist had been swimming at Ofrynio beach in the city of Kavala at around noon on Friday before she suddenly disappeared.

Fears are growing for the 59-year-old, as the search for her has now entered its fifth day. A new image, released to Greek media, shows her eating alongside husband Christos at the beach-side restaurant on the morning of her disappearance.

Wearing a dark swimming costume and sunglasses, she is seen sitting and talking to her husband Christos, who is Greek, who is pictured in the snap wearing a white cap. Mr Bourda was asleep when she disappeared at around midday on August 1.

The image obtained by Greek outlet ANT1 reportedly shows Mrs Bourda eating with her partner at the cafe near the beach where, just three hours later, she went missing from. Her husband woke to find her gone, before raising the alarm before the distressed man raced to ask a local shop owner if he had seen her.

She is understood to live with her husband in Glasgow, Scotland. On the day she disappeared, she was wearing a two-piece swimsuit with rhinestones, yellow beach shoes and red sunglasses. She was apparently seen swimming at around 12pm.

The British embassy in Greece shared a notice on Facebook which read: “Michele Ann BOURDA went missing on 01/08/2025 at the beach of Ofrynio in Kavala. On the day she went missing, she was wearing a swimsuit with decorative stones, yellow water shoes and red plastic sunglasses. Her life is in danger.” Michele is described as having straight blonde hair down to her shoulders, hazel eyes, is 1.73m (5ft 6in) tall and is thin.