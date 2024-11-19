Missing Ania: Young woman from UK has not been seen for a week after last being spotted at airport in Krakow, Poland
Ania, 18, was reportedly last sighted at around 11pm at the Krakow John Paul II International Airport in Balice, Poland, on Monday, November 11.
Surveillance footage from the airport shows her dressed in a pair of grey jeans with ripped knees, a black jacket, and black trainers while pulling a suitcase across the floor.
Police described her as being between 5ft 2in to 5ft 5in (160cm-170cm) tall, of a slim build, with a straight nose, and long dark-blonde hair.
The young woman, a UK national, is apparently without any identification documents or a mobile phone. She has been missing for over a week.
She is reportedly of Polish origin but she has never been to Poland before and does not speak the language.
In a desperate bid to find her, police are now appealing to the public for any information that could help unravel her whereabouts and bring her home safely.
District Police Headquarters in Krakow said in a statement: "An 18-year-old British citizen has gone missing. Missing Ania was last seen on 11th November this year at around 11pm at the Krakow-Balice Airport. People who have any information about the missing person are asked to contact the Police Department in Zabierzow. Thank you for your help."
