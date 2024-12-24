Moldovan police stop luxury car gang which has been stealing UK vehicles and smuggling them to Eastern Europe
The gang stole high-value cars like Land Rovers, Range Rovers and Mercedes to match documents for insurance write-offs in Moldova.
Then they were converted into their new identities and sold on to unsuspecting buyers after being adapted at garages in Chisinau.
Video footage of the arrest of one of two suspects shows a fleet of at least 10 luxury cars in a car park worth an estimated £1m.
And as police search one suspect's apartment, they find a sniper rifle, a shotgun, 200 rounds of ammunition and nearly £100,000 in banknotes. Police also confiscated laptops and mobile phones with records of bank transfers and payments.
Moldovan prosecutors say the cars were stolen from Britain, France, Italy and Belgium. Two further suspects are being held in the UK, local media reported on December 19, and three more are being quizzed in Moldova.
