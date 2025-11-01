Dramatic CCTV shows moment train smashes into truck trapped on level crossing

A video shows the moment a train smashed into a truck trapped on a level crossing.

Dramatic CCTV footage shows the moment a train smashed into a truck trapped on a level crossing in the Netherlands.

The incident happened on Thursday October 30 in Meteren. Five people sustained minor injuries.

ProRail and Transport en Logistiek Nederland (TLN) say they have chosen to share the video to raise awareness and improve behaviour at level crossings.

ProRail and TLN say to always drive through the barrier if you do happen to get trapped on a level crossing. The barriers are specifically designed to break and do not stop a vehicle.

A train smashes into a truck trapped on a level crossing in Meteren, the Netherlands. | ProRail

ProRail’s advice for professional drivers

Drivers of trucks, agricultural vehicles, buses, and other large vehicles: railroad crossings require extra vigilance. Prepare your trip well, stay alert, and never take risks.

Never drive through when the red lights are flashing and the bells are ringing

Make sure you can completely clear the crossing in time

Check in advance whether the route is suitable for long or heavy vehicles

Is your vehicle higher, wider, or heavier than permitted? First contact the RDW (Netherlands Vehicle Authority) and then ProRail

Get out in time and bring yourself to safety if you cannot continue due to engine problems, for example, and call 112

ProRail and TLN said: “Better to damage a barrier than risk a life. If you're stuck between the barriers: keep driving.”