It has emerged that a seventh AfD North Rhine-Westphalia election candidate has died.

Hans-Joachim Kind, a candidate in Kremenholl, has died at the age of 80 of natural causes after a long illness, Welt reported on Wednesday afternoon. Police say there is no indication of foul play surrounding any of the now seven deaths.

The deputy state chairman of the AfD in North Rhine-Westphalia, Kay Gottschalk, also said on Tuesday there was “no indication” of “murder or anything similar” and that some of the deceased had “pre-existing medical conditions.” But following the fourth reported death, party co-chair Alice Weidel shared a social media post saying the cluster was “statistically almost impossible.”

Gottschalk did add that “we will, of course, investigate these cases with the necessary sensitivity and care.” Ralph Lange, 66; Wolfgang Klinger, 71; Stefan Berendes, 59; and Wolfgang Seitz, 59, all kicked the bucket within two weeks of each other, the European Conservative reported.

Two reserve candidates also died over the same period. German officials stated that two of the deaths were a result of natural causes, but have not commented on the cause of the others. The AfD was not expected to be competitive in the regional September elections, The European Conservative reported. However, the party made significant progress since the last state elections in 2022 — climbing from 5.4% in the polls to 16.8% within North Rhine-Westphalia, the BBC reported.

German police stated they were investigating the deaths and details have been withheld for reasons of family privacy, according to reports. Tech billionaire Elon Musk, who endorsed the far-right party's migration policies earlier this year, has repeated his support for the AfD in recent days.

"Either Germany votes AfD, or it is the end of Germany," he claimed. The Tesla CEO made a surprise appearance during an AfD election campaign event in Halle in eastern Germany at the start of this year.

Addressing a hall of 4,500 people alongside the party’s co-leader, Alice Weidel, Musk spoke live via video link about preserving German culture and protecting the German people.

He said: “It’s good to be proud of German culture, German values, and not to lose that in some sort of multiculturalism that dilutes everything. There is too much focus on past guilt, and we need to move beyond that.

“I’m very excited for the AfD, I think you’re really the best hope for Germany’s fight for a great future for Germany”. Weidel thanked him, said the Republicans were making America great again, and called on her supporters to make Germany great again.