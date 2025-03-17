A young British tourist has allegedly been raped multiple times by a taxi driver in Paris.

Police are now searching for the suspect with the woman claiming she was repeatedly sexually assaulted after getting into the taxi following a night out with friends. The alleged attack took place in Bois de Boulogne on Saturday morning (15 March), respected French media Le Figaro reported.

Police were first alerted just before 7:30am by a resident who said they had found a woman "crying and in a state of shock" in her garden. Cops rushed to the Brit's aid with the alleged victim claiming she ordered a taxi home the night before.

A young British tourist has allegedly been raped multiple times by a taxi driver in Paris. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

The taxi driver came to pick up the tourist in Paris before taking her to Bois de Boulogne and raping her several times, the Brit has claimed. Police were told the alleged assault only ended when the woman managed to flee the parked car and run to a nearby garden, a source told Le Figaro.

The man found the scared Brit in the morning and immediately called the police. The victim was treated by officials from the Paris fire service and taken to the Garches hospital for routine checks. Investigations are ongoing into the serious accusations with the 1st District of the Judicial Police leading the case, the Paris prosecutor's office confirmed.