A 45-year-old man was set on fire in New York City's busy tourist hotspot, Times Square.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning (16 March) in New York City's busy tourist hotspot, Times Square, with his attacker having fled police sparking a manhunt. The horrific attack took place in front of terrified tourists just before 4am.

Shocking images and videos from the aftermath of the scene captured the victim walking along the sidewalk without a shirt, flanked by firefighters as they rushed him into an ambulance where he was seen being treated for burns to his face, neck, chest and arms. Police have launched an investigation into the horrific attack, with officials saying they believe the victim, who has not been named, knows the man who set him on fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 45-year-old man was set on fire in New York City's busy tourist hotspot, Times Square. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

The alleged attacker fled the scene and is now being hunted by police. The victim ran 100ft while on fire before someone jumped out of a car and doused him with a powder fire extinguisher, said fire marshals.

The victim and his attacker had reportedly been engaged in conversation at a food cart before the incident, sources say. The victim is then said to have quickly ducked into a local club, and when he came out, the suspect is believed to have grabbed something off the food cart, using the contents as an accelerant to set him on fire.

The victim was rushed to New York Presbyterian Cornell hospital, where he is in a stable condition. Sunday's attack comes just three months after a woman was set on fire in a subway car, with police saying the suspect in that case had not left the scene as 57-year-old Debrina Kawam burned to death. The man accused of that gruesome attack was taken into custody hours later and charged with murder and arson.