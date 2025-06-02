Conservative Karol Nawrocki has won Poland’s weekend presidential runoff election, according to the final vote count.

Mr Nawrocki won 50.89% of the votes in a very tight race against liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafał Trzaskowski, who received 49.11%. The close race had the country on edge since a first-round two weeks earlier and through the night into Monday, revealing deep divisions in the country along the eastern flank of NATO and the European Union.

An early exit poll released on Sunday evening suggested Mr Trzaskowski was headed to victory before updated polling began to reverse the picture hours later. The outcome indicates that Poland can be expected to take a more nationalist path under its new leader, who was backed by US President Donald Trump.

Most day-to-day power in the Polish political system rests with a prime minister chosen by the parliament. However, the president’s role is not merely ceremonial. The office holds the power to influence foreign policy and to veto legislation.

Nawrocki will succeed Andrzej Duda, a conservative whose second and final term ends on August 6. Mr Nawrocki’s supporters describe him as the embodiment of traditional, patriotic values.

Those who oppose secular trends, including LGBTQ+ visibility, have embraced him, viewing him as a reflection of the traditional values they grew up with. Mr Trump made it clear he wanted Mr Nawrocki as Poland’s president.

The conservative group Conservative Political Action Conference (Cpac) held its first meeting in Poland last week to give Mr Nawrocki a boost. Kristi Noem, the US Homeland Security secretary and a prominent ally of Mr Trump, strongly praised Mr Nawrocki and urged Poles to vote for him.