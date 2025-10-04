A man has been shot dead in the upmarket Costa del Sol resort of Puerto Banús in Marbella. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

The 25-year-old victim was gunned down from close range on a cafe terrace after being caught unaware as he was smoking a cigarette and having a mobile phone conversation. CCTV footage is believed to show the gunman, wearing a baseball cap but disguised as a tourist, approaching his target and opening fire - and continuing to shoot him as he lay on the ground.

The injured man was rushed to the nearby Costa del Sol Hospital, but died there despite the efforts of medics to save his life. Police confirmed they had made an arrest.

A spokesman for the National Police in Malaga, which covers the Marbella area where the assassination occurred, said: "We can confirm a 38-year-old man has been arrested over the fatal shooting of another man in Puerto Banús. The investigation is ongoing and we cannot offer any more details at this stage."

Cops said they couldn't comment on the nationalities of the victim and the man held. The shooting happened just after 1.30pm local time on Friday 3 October when Puerto Banús was full of tourists including golfers who have flown from the UK to the Costa del Sol to play at the courses the coast is famous for and were out for lunch.

The killer is believed to have got out of a car before targeting his victim. Police confirmed the victim died at around 8.15pm.