A young goalkeeper has died after colliding with another player, his club has confirmed.

Colindres player Raul Ramirez collided with another player during a fifth-division match in Spain, dropping motionless to the ground after the incident.

Ramirez, 19, received immediate medical attention at Revilla and was rushed to hospital, but did not survive his injuries.

According to local media reports, Ramirez suffered two cardiac arrests in the wake of the collision - one on the pitch and the second in the ambulance en route to hospital.

The incident took place in the 60th minute of the game, which was abandoned after Ramirez was taken away from the field.

A spokesperson for his club Colindres said: “We want to send a lot of strength to our goalkeeper Raul Ramirez and his whole family.

A statement from the Royal Cantabrian Football Federation added: “The Royal Cantabrian Football Federation regrets to announce that Colindres Sports Club goalkeeper Raul Ramirez is brain dead after an accidental collision during last Saturday's match. In the midst of this painful time, and at the express wish of his family, the decision has been made to donate his organs so that others may benefit.

“Cantabrian football mourns the sudden loss of a young man who leaves us too soon, at just 19 years of age. The RFCF has decreed three days of mourning and will observe a minute's silence in his memory at all matches during the next round of fixtures.

“The RFCF sends its sincere condolences to his family, friends and the entire Colindres Sports Club. May Raul rest in peace.”