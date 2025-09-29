Two young footballers have died in a car accident in America, according to local media reports.

Diego Rubio and David Murguia, both 13, were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on I-25 near Orchard Road on Thursday, September 25.

According to Greenwood Village police, the boys were passengers in a vehicle involved in the collision, which left four others injured. Family and teammates said the boys had been on their way to football training.

Both youngsters played for Real Colorado’s youth programme.

Instead of a match on Saturday, their teammates and coach gathered on the field to grieve. Teammates remembered Diego and David as inseparable best friends who brought energy and passion to the game.

Speaking to 9News, team coach David Lugo said: “We thought that it would still be helpful to get together and to talk to each other, to support each other, together as one family, and be with each other. Just hold each other for a moment.

“We are a big family - 99.9 per cent of the team is Hispanic. Having that Latino background helps us stay closer together.

“We practice here on this field four times a week. They’re very committed. They play at a really high competitive level. So we’re a huge family. We see each other pretty much every day.”

A GoFundMe launched by Lugo and families of the team aims to raise $50,000 for funeral expenses and family support. By Sunday morning, donations had already surpassed $42,000.

A statement on the fundraising page added: “Our entire Real Colorado and Sporting Colorado soccer family is heartbroken and grieving this unimaginable loss.

“We are coming together to support their loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”