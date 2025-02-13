Two people fighting for their lives are among the at least 12 who were injured after a grenade was thrown into a packed bar in France.

All the windows of Aksehir in Grenoble were blown out following the explosion on Wednesday evening (12 February). Emergency services swarmed the area into the early hours at a time when many UK holidaymakers are in the French Alpine city.

Two of the victims were in a critical condition, one with chest injuries, after the incident at around 8pm in the Claude Kogan square in the Olympic Village district, while at least a dozen were wounded in total. Francois Touret de Coucy, the deputy prosecutor of Grenoble, said at the scene: “Someone came in and threw a grenade, apparently without saying a word, and ran away."

He said the bar is in a socially deprived area frequented by numerous drug gangs, and a man was seen brandishing a Kalashnikov rifle that was not fired. He added that no motive had yet been ruled out although terrorism was not being prioritised by investigators.

French newspaper Le Monde reported Mr Touret de Coucy said the incident "may be linked to a settling of scores”. The area had been cordoned off and nearby streets were being sealed off, with locals advised to stay indoors.

All the injured were taken to the Grenoble Alpes University Hospital. None of them have been named by authorities.

Grenoble's Olympic Village was built for the 1968 Winter Games. Kalashnikovs are often used by gangs in France, especially in drugs-related crime. In November, interior minister Bruno Retailleau said they were being used in numerous towns and cities around France, describing the country as “at a tipping point”.