A French “gossip girl” named Aqababe has been slammed for “disclosing the death” of rapper Werenoi “before his manager or family”.

Aqababe, which describes itself as “your one and only source of hot gossip” on X, posted on the social media platform on Friday 16 May that the rapper was in a coma. The page posted: “Rapper Werenoi is currently in a coma due to a respiratory problem, which is why he was unable to attend his showcase yesterday and the next ones will be canceleled. Sincerely hoping he makes it”.

The page added not long after: “He is still in intensive care as I write this tweet.” This caused controversy on social media surrounding Werenoi several hours before his death was confirmed on Saturday 17 May.

One user responded to Aqababe’s tweet saying: “Why are you talking about it mind your own business”. Another said: “Are you happy with yourself now? Scavenger”. While a third person posted: “You give information without the family agreeing so you have no respect for the family and you live in Paris and you come from Lyon”.

Aqababe posted about the 31-year-old rapper’s state of health, which should have been covered by medical confidentiality. The announcement of his death was then made before his manager's official statement.

Aqababe is reportedly a Lyon-born blogger with over one million followers on Instagram. Initially known for covering the underbelly of reality TV, Aqababe has built a reputation for his investigative prowess and leveraging his extensive network of informants across the globe.

According to Le Parisien, the blogger, whose real name is Aniss Zitouni, was sentenced last year to four months in prison with an eighteen-month probationary period suspended by the Nanterre judicial court after threatening to kill "Touche pas à mon poste" columnist Guillaume Genton. During the eighteen-month probationary period, Aqababe was prohibited from having any contact with Guillaume Genton. In addition to his prison sentence, he was ordered to pay €2,800 to the TPMP columnist and his partner in recognition of the damages suffered by the couple.

Werenoi, whose real name is Jeremy Bana Owana, was confirmed to have died by the artist's producer Babs on Saturday 17 May. He wrote on X: "Rest in peace my brother I love you!!!" French music news outlet chartsinfrance.net reported the rapper was hospitalised after going into cardio-respiratory arrest.

Owana was admitted into intensive care, but sadly died in the early hours of Saturday morning. The star won Album of the Year at French music awards Les Flammes in 2024.