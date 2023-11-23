People's postures have suffered by working from home, Nuffield Health claims. (Picture: Adobe Stock)

A simple 10-minute exercise could repair your work-from-home hunchback, a top doctor has said.

Dr Daniel Nye is a chchiropractor at Discover Chiropractic in Colorado, has taken to social media to show people how to correct their posture with a quick and easy exercise. Posting on TikTok, Dr Nye suggested lying on your back with your feet propped up on a chair, in a video that has garnered her a staggering 44.6m views.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic struck, more people have been working from home, and it's believed that Brits' postures have suffered as a result.

According to Nuffield Health, it is becoming a far greater problem in the UK as the years go by.

In a blog post, the healthcare charity said: "A lack of awareness of what good posture looks like and working long hours with inadequate equipment has led to many of us prioritising short-term relief over our long-term health. It doesn’t take long for slouching and poor posture to manifest into severe back pain either. Cramping in the shoulders, and stiffness in the neck are all too common in desk and office workers.