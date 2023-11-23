Back pain: 10-minute exercise from TikTok could fix your posture for good
Dr Nye's health hack has gained more than 44m views online.
A simple 10-minute exercise could repair your work-from-home hunchback, a top doctor has said.
Dr Daniel Nye is a chchiropractor at Discover Chiropractic in Colorado, has taken to social media to show people how to correct their posture with a quick and easy exercise. Posting on TikTok, Dr Nye suggested lying on your back with your feet propped up on a chair, in a video that has garnered her a staggering 44.6m views.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Since the Covid-19 pandemic struck, more people have been working from home, and it's believed that Brits' postures have suffered as a result.
According to Nuffield Health, it is becoming a far greater problem in the UK as the years go by.
In a blog post, the healthcare charity said: "A lack of awareness of what good posture looks like and working long hours with inadequate equipment has led to many of us prioritising short-term relief over our long-term health. It doesn’t take long for slouching and poor posture to manifest into severe back pain either. Cramping in the shoulders, and stiffness in the neck are all too common in desk and office workers.
"Good posture means you are maintaining the three important natural curvature points in your back. These are the bend in at the neck, the curve out between the shoulder blades and the curve in at the base (lumbar region) of the spine."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.