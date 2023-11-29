Baldness: Fat injection could reverse hair loss, Iranian study suggests
It's being hailed as a "new and potentially effective" treatment.
Iranian researchers believe they have found a way to prevent - and even reverse - hair loss.
Simply injecting fat cells into the scalp could have a hugely positive impact on hair growth, the scientists found. This could not only be good news for blokes who have gone bald, but also people whose hair has fallen out due to alopecia or chemotherapy.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Researchers from Iran University of Medical Sciences examined studies and case reports from doctors who have tried the experimental hair-loss treatment. Roughly 20ml of fat is injected under the skin to improve the health of the scalp.
Study author Dr Azadeh Goodarzi said: “The regenerative cells can secrete various growth factors and induce hair regrowth. This can be considered a new and potentially effective treatment method for hair loss and alopecia.
"Fat is a rich source of stem cells, which the body uses to make fresh tissue. Further clinical trials are recommended to determine the safety of this treatment.”
For decades, fat injections have been used in the cosmetics industry to help people look younger. The fat pushes out their skin to eradicate wrinkles.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.