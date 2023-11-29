It's being hailed as a "new and potentially effective" treatment.

Millions of people in the UK suffer with hair loss - but this injection could potentially reverse it. (Picture: Adobe Stock)

Iranian researchers believe they have found a way to prevent - and even reverse - hair loss.

Simply injecting fat cells into the scalp could have a hugely positive impact on hair growth, the scientists found. This could not only be good news for blokes who have gone bald, but also people whose hair has fallen out due to alopecia or chemotherapy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Researchers from Iran University of Medical Sciences examined studies and case reports from doctors who have tried the experimental hair-loss treatment. Roughly 20ml of fat is injected under the skin to improve the health of the scalp.

Study author Dr Azadeh Goodarzi said: “The regenerative cells can secrete various growth factors and induce hair regrowth. This can be considered a new and potentially effective treatment method for hair loss and alopecia.

"Fat is a rich source of stem cells, which the body uses to make fresh tissue. Further clinical trials are recommended to determine the safety of this treatment.”