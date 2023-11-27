Diet: Bananas "aren't the best option" for breakfast on-the-go, claims top nutritionist
A banana a day won't even keep the snackish feeling at bay - let alone a doctor.
If you're in a hurry in the mornings, even grabbing a slice of toast can take too long.
Instead, some of us resort to simply picking up a banana - it's one of our five a day and filled with potassium and vitamin B6, so surely is a good part of a balanced diet. But now, one nutritionist has suggested that this might not be the best idea after all.
Nutritional expert Dr Daryl Gioffre says a banana won't keep you going during the morning, and you may end up snacking through to lunchtime.
Speaking to Byrdie he said: "Bananas seem like the perfect option to grab and go in the morning, but with a closer look, you'll find that bananas eaten alone aren't the best option because they're 25 per cent sugar and moderately acidic. They'll give you a quick boost, but you'll soon be tired and feeling hungry.
"Without balancing this banana breakfast with a healthy fat, many of banana's benefits are lost, while spikes in blood sugar and acid are gained. Because bananas are acidic, you’ll have to neutralise the acid to get the benefits of potassium, fibre, and magnesium without the sugar rush"
