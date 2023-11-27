A banana a day won't even keep the snackish feeling at bay - let alone a doctor.

If you're in a hurry in the mornings, even grabbing a slice of toast can take too long.

Instead, some of us resort to simply picking up a banana - it's one of our five a day and filled with potassium and vitamin B6, so surely is a good part of a balanced diet. But now, one nutritionist has suggested that this might not be the best idea after all.

Nutritional expert Dr Daryl Gioffre says a banana won't keep you going during the morning, and you may end up snacking through to lunchtime.

Speaking to Byrdie he said: "Bananas seem like the perfect option to grab and go in the morning, but with a closer look, you'll find that bananas eaten alone aren't the best option because they're 25 per cent sugar and moderately acidic. They'll give you a quick boost, but you'll soon be tired and feeling hungry.