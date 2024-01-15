Blue Monday is apparently the most miserable day of the year - but it doesn't have to be that way.

Blue Monday - probably more hyped by the media than actually felt by readers - is apparently the gloomiest day of the year.

The thought process behind today (January 15) being so miserable is that we're miles away from payday and the days are still so short and dark that our moods are impacted. But it doesn't have to necessarily dictate your mental wellbeing.

Here are nine strategies to boost your mental health and navigate through the January blues.

Embrace nature

Step outside and let nature work its magic. Whether it's a stroll through the park, a hike in the woods, or simply basking in the sunlight, spending time outdoors has proven benefits for mental health. Fresh air and natural surroundings can alleviate stress, improve mood, and provide a much-needed perspective shift.

Try meditation

In the hustle and bustle of daily life, moments of stillness are like gold dust. Mindfulness and meditation offer powerful tools to quiet the mind, reduce stress, and promote a sense of calm. Consider starting or finishing your day with a short meditation session or integrating mindfulness practices into your routine to cultivate a more centered and resilient mindset.

Connect with others

Remember that you are never alone. Reach out to friends, family, or colleagues for a chat or make plans to spend time together. Social interactions, even if virtual, can provide a sense of belonging and support, helping combat feelings of isolation that often accompany the blues.

Prioritise self-care

Self-care isn't a luxury, it's a necessity. Take time to indulge in activities that bring you joy and relaxation. Whether it's reading a book, taking a warm bath, or enjoying your favorite hobby, health experts say that prioritising self-care builds a more positive relationship with yourself and contributes to overall mental wellbeing.

Establish healthy habits

Physical health and mental health are closely intertwined. Ensure you're nourishing your body with a balanced diet, staying hydrated, and engaging in regular exercise. Physical activity releases endorphins, the body's natural mood lifters, contributing to a more positive outlook.

Set realistic goals

Break down larger tasks into smaller, more manageable goals. Setting achievable objectives provides a sense of accomplishment, boosting self-esteem and motivation. Celebrate your victories, no matter how small, and acknowledge that progress is a journey, not a destination.

Limit your screen time

From doomscrolling to Instagram jealousy, excessive screen time can contribute to feelings of stress and anxiety. Take breaks from screens, especially social media, and allocate time for activities that don't involve electronic devices. Disconnecting allows for mental rest and helps maintain a healthy balance in your daily life.

Cultivate gratitude

Shift your focus from what's lacking to what you're grateful for. Perhaps keep a gratitude journal, noting down positive aspects of your life each day. Cultivating gratitude fosters a positive mindset, enhancing your ability to cope with challenges and setbacks.

Seek professional help