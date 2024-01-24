How many calories can you burn during sex - and health expert's tips to "last longer"
Experts say there's a knack to lasting longer in the bedroom.
It's far more enjoyable than going to the gym, and won't leave you with blisters like running would.
If you're struggling to keep up with your fitness resolutions this year, it could be time to turn your attention away from the dumbells and towards the bedroom. Health experts from Condoms UK suggest that having sex can burn just as many calories as a vigorous workout.
In fact, research suggests that having sex for just 10 minutes could burn almost 100 calories in men, and just under 80 calories for women.
10 minutes: 91 calories
20 minutes: 182 calories
30 minutes: 273 calories
40 minutes: 364 calories
50 minutes: 455 calories
60 minutes: 547 calories
90 minutes: 820 calories
120 minutes: 1094 calories
Two hours of sex, for most people, sounds exhausting. But the experts from Condoms UK have a list of handy hints and tips to help you last longer with your partner.
Embrace Kegel exercises
Dispel the myth that only women can benefit from Kegel exercises. Men, with their pelvic floor muscles, can enhance their sex life through these exercises. For women, Kegels improve sexual arousal, ease reaching orgasm, enhance vaginal lubrication, and relax the vagina for penetration. Men experience firmer erections as blood flow to the groin improves. A win-win for all involved.
Indulge in extended foreplay
Foreplay is not merely a prelude; it's a key component in enhancing sexual pleasure and duration. The brain experiences heightened pleasure during prolonged anticipation, making foreplay essential for a fulfilling sexual experience.
Explore the edging technique
Anticipate the reward by practising edging. This technique involves nearing climax and then pausing, effectively delaying ejaculation and improving sexual endurance. Edging can be incorporated into both solo and partnered sexual activities.
Opt for thicker condoms
Thicker condoms can help desensitise the penis and delay ejaculation, aiding in lasting longer during sex. This is a simple and effective method to help increase sexual endurance
Embrace regular masturbation
Regular masturbation contributes to building stamina, enabling individuals to last longer during sexual encounters. Deliberately delaying orgasm during solo sessions can train the body to extend the duration. Consider incorporating mutual masturbation to explore and understand each other's preferences.
Master deep breathing techniques
Integrate deep, slow breathing into your sexual activities to reduce anxiety and extend the time to ejaculation. Rhythmic breathing promotes relaxation, delaying the onset of orgasm and creating a more satisfying sexual experience.
