Anxiety over Christmas can be a major problem, says Dr Tim Mercer. (Picture: Adobe Stock)

Christmas is supposed to be a joyous time - but worries that we've had over the course of the year can spill over into the festive season.

Anxiety, isolation and financial worries are just some of the things we can end up struggling with over Christmas, and health experts are no strangers to the realities of December. Now, one GP has come up with a handy set of tips to get you through the difficult Christmas period.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Tim Mercer, a GP partner at St Hilary Group Practice near Liverpool, has urged people to be open and honest about their situation over Christmas. He explained that prioritising what brings you joy is a good place to start.

Speaking via Opera Beds, he said: "Common worries for people living with health issues include the added burden on routines, increasing risks of winter infections, worrying about not feeling happy and making others sad, fear of being a burden or missing out, or over-exerting themselves and risking their health so they don’t miss out. The darkness can increase the psychological toll and other struggles might include feeling extra lonely, the impact of reduced scheduled care, the potential unavailability of family support, and having to adapt to new routines and support care requirements. Plus, financial worries are pervasive.

"Beyond the frustration of potentially not being able to participate in traditional activities like spending every day with loved ones, helping in the kitchen, attending parties and consuming alcohol or wrapping gifts, people may experience a sense of loss related to their previous level of engagement. We see lots of patients with their relatives - the patients are worried they can’t do as much as they used to, and the relatives say they’re doing too much and are going too fast."

Here are some of Dr Mercer's tips for managing your way through Christmas:

Address the emotional toll

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Deal with your feelings and emotions in a healthy way - don’t bottle them up. It’s easily done but can weigh you down further. This could include sharing how you feel with someone you trust or a trained professional like a therapist, identifying your emotions and writing them down, and thinking about what you need in order to feel differently. Or, breathing exercises and meditation which can help to regulate your nervous system."

Communicate honestly about your abilities and manage expectations

"Be honest with family and friends about your abilities and capacity over the festive period. Don’t over promise and set boundaries where required. If you have certain requirements in order to be involved, voice them. Those who love you should understand and respect your needs - and be glad you’ve been honest."

Find alternative ways to contribute or connect

"Think outside of the box. This could be ways to connect to yourself, someone you haven’t spoken to in a while, or your family. Connection is powerful and can boost our mood. It can be beneficial to connect with those in similar situations to you, too, which you might be able to do through an online forum or on social media."

Take all offers of support

"A lot of people worry about being a burden or don’t want to put other people out, but it’s important to take all offers of mental and physical support. Don’t be too proud to accept it, and ask for help when you need it."

Reach out for further support

Advertisement

Advertisement

"A lot of services are available to support people without a help network from a psychological, social and physical health perspective. Most GP surgeries will employ a social prescriber that can signpost people to third-sector agencies. Options include befriending services, hobby groups and coffee mornings. Online options exist as well, and digital training for those who don’t have the online confidence. Relevant charities also exist to offer additional support."

Plan and prioritise activities that bring you joy

"While being mindful of your energy levels, you could create new and meaningful traditions either alone or with loved ones that suit your current capabilities - and make sure to keep up with doing the things you can do, that you know bring you joy."

Be kind to yourself