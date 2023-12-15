The 10 Christmas songs Brits are having sex to - from Mariah Carey to Justin Beiber
Mariah Carey and Ariana Grande top the "sexy Christmas" charts - but which other artists are we getting down and dirty to?
A new study has revealed the most popular Christmas songs that Brits are listening to while getting down and dirty in the bedroom.
While some may put on romantic songs to smooch to during the year, 'tis the season to be jolly - and so now we're shagging to Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree. At least, that's what new research, conducted by Bedbible, suggests.
The sexual wellness site scoured Spotify to identify the most popular Christmas songs that are featured the most frequently across ‘Sexy Christmas’ related playlists.
Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas is You was the top featured song. The iconic track already tops many Christmas charts – plus includes some pretty romantic messaging that can help get couples in the mood. But Mariah isn't the only artist providing the soundtrack to festive romance. Ariana Grande's Santa Tell Me secures second position, likely due to its seductive lyrics and catchy beat.
Meanwhile, the classic Last Christmas by Wham! comes in at number three, reminding everyone that George Michael's timeless vocals still have the power to ignite passion.
Mariah Carey - All I Want for Christmas Is You
Ariana Grande - Santa Tell Me
Wham! - Last Christmas
Michael Bublé - It's Beginning to Look a Lot like Christmas
Justin Bieber - Mistletoe
Andy Williams - It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year
Nat King Cole - The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas To You)
Brenda Lee - Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Elvis Presley - Blue Christmas
Frank Sinatra - Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas (Remastered 1999)
A spokesperson from Bedbible said: "Listening to music in the bedroom is a great way to create a pleasurable and romantic experience with your partner this Christmas. Music has the unique ability to elevate our senses, making it the perfect tool to incorporate into sensual moments.
However, it isn’t always easy to cultivate the perfect playlist, as it’s important to ensure mood-ruining or uncomfortable songs are avoided – especially when it comes to Christmas songs. The findings have revealed the ultimate must-have list of Christmas songs to curate the ultimate intimate playlist, helping to take your sex life to the next level this festive season.”
Not to be outdone, National World has also compiled a few festive tracks you could get it on to.
Dear Santa by Tim McGraw has romantic lyrics for a more sensual bedroom experience - and is a great festive addition for any country music fan. For those who are perhaps more aggressive in bed, metal band Until I Wake have a great cover of All I Want for Christmas Is You. Quite literally different strokes for different folks.
