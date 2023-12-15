Mariah Carey and Ariana Grande top the "sexy Christmas" charts - but which other artists are we getting down and dirty to?

Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You tops the charts for sexy Christmas songs, research shows.

A new study has revealed the most popular Christmas songs that Brits are listening to while getting down and dirty in the bedroom.

While some may put on romantic songs to smooch to during the year, 'tis the season to be jolly - and so now we're shagging to Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree. At least, that's what new research, conducted by Bedbible, suggests.

The sexual wellness site scoured Spotify to identify the most popular Christmas songs that are featured the most frequently across ‘Sexy Christmas’ related playlists.

Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas is You was the top featured song. The iconic track already tops many Christmas charts – plus includes some pretty romantic messaging that can help get couples in the mood. But Mariah isn't the only artist providing the soundtrack to festive romance. Ariana Grande's Santa Tell Me secures second position, likely due to its seductive lyrics and catchy beat.

Meanwhile, the classic Last Christmas by Wham! comes in at number three, reminding everyone that George Michael's timeless vocals still have the power to ignite passion.

TOP 10 SEXY CHRISTMAS SONGS Mariah Carey - All I Want for Christmas Is You Ariana Grande - Santa Tell Me Wham! - Last Christmas Michael Bublé - It's Beginning to Look a Lot like Christmas Justin Bieber - Mistletoe Andy Williams - It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year Nat King Cole - The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas To You) Brenda Lee - Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree Elvis Presley - Blue Christmas Frank Sinatra - Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas (Remastered 1999)

A spokesperson from Bedbible said: "Listening to music in the bedroom is a great way to create a pleasurable and romantic experience with your partner this Christmas. Music has the unique ability to elevate our senses, making it the perfect tool to incorporate into sensual moments.

However, it isn’t always easy to cultivate the perfect playlist, as it’s important to ensure mood-ruining or uncomfortable songs are avoided – especially when it comes to Christmas songs. The findings have revealed the ultimate must-have list of Christmas songs to curate the ultimate intimate playlist, helping to take your sex life to the next level this festive season.”

Not to be outdone, National World has also compiled a few festive tracks you could get it on to.