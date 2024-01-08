Our cortisol levels can be heavily damaged by caffeine - which this sleep expert says could make your day "challenging".

It's never too early for a cup of coffee - or is it?

Early in the mornings, we can often find ourselves feeling rather groggy.

Particularly in the winter months, waking up to dark skies can take a toll on our energy levels at the start of the day. As a result, many of us pop the kettle on and make ourselves a cup of coffee.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, a sleep expert is warning that this immediate caffeine kick is actually counterproductive - and could even make us feel more stressed.

Rex Isap, the sleep expert and CEO at Happy Beds, says you should never drink a coffee in the first hour of the day. Rex said: "When it comes to that crucial first cup of coffee in the morning, many people tend to reach for the kettle within the first 5-10 minutes of waking. However, to reap the full benefits of the caffeine, you should wait at least an hour.

"Upon waking, our cortisol levels, often associated with stress, are at their peak. Surprisingly, cortisol enhances alertness. Having caffeine while cortisol levels are already high may counteract this effect, possibly leading to a tolerance for caffeine.

"Throughout the day, our brains produce a sleep-promoting chemical called adenosine. The longer we stay awake, the more adenosine builds up, making us feel sleepy. Yet, caffeine throws a spanner in the works by blocking adenosine receptors, keeping us alert and promoting wakefulness. So, if you've ever found it challenging to drift off after a day filled with coffee, this could be the underlying reason.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"So, my advice would be to consider holding off on that morning brew for at least an hour. Your cortisol levels and, ultimately, your sleep might just appreciate the breather."