Cold water swimming could help alleviate the physical and mental symptoms of menopause, such as hot flushes, anxiety and mood swings, according to a study.

Those who swam for longer intervals or swam more regularly reported greater benefits, researchers said. The survey of 1,114 women who regularly swam in cold water was conducted by academics from University College London (UCL).

The age range spanned from 16 to 80, with most women aged between 45 and 59. The 785 menopausal women in the group reported symptoms such as anxiety, poor concentration, hot flushes and night sweats.

Some 46.9 per cent said cold water swimming helped their anxiety, while 34.5 per cent said their mood swings had lessened. A fifth also reported a reduction in night sweats.

Researchers said swimming habits "varied overall" among the women, but those who swam more regularly or for longer periods of time were more likely to report a reduction in symptoms.

Senior author Professor Joyce Harper, of the UCL EGA Institute for Women’s Health, said: "Cold water has previously been found to improve mood and reduce stress in outdoor swimmers, and ice baths have long been used to aid athletes’ muscle repair and recovery. Our study supports these claims, meanwhile the anecdotal evidence also highlights how the activity can be used by women to alleviate physical symptoms, such as hot flushes, aches and pains.

"More research still needs to be done into the frequency, duration, temperature and exposure needed to elicit a reduction in symptoms. However, we hope our findings may provide an alternative solution for women struggling with the menopause and encourage more women to take part in sports."

GP and menopause specialist Dr Louise Newson said the first line of treatment for menopause should be hormone replacement therapy (HRT), but a "holistic approach" is also important.

"Menopause is a long-term hormone deficiency and first-line treatment is replacing those hormones with HRT," she added. "Many women, whether menopausal or not, find cold water swimming beneficial, especially for their mental health.