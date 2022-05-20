Certain groups are currently eligible to receive a fourth Covid booster jab

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has advised the Government to provide an autumn Covid-19 booster programme in preparation for winter.

Currently, adults aged 75 years and over, residents in a care home for older adults, and individuals aged 12 years and over who are immunosuppressed are eligible to receive a fourth Covid jab.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Certain groups are currently eligible to receive a fourth Covid booster jab

Although the JCVI has now recommended other groups which should receive a fourth jab, millions could miss out on a booster as not everyone has been recommended to get one.

The JCVI is now advising that during the autumn months those in older age groups, residents in care homes for older adults, frontline health and social care workers, and those with certain underlying health conditions should receive a booster jab ahead of the winter period.

The Committee said this will help protect against hospital admission and death during a period when individuals and the health service are at their most vulnerable.

‘We have provided interim advice on an autumn booster programme for 2022’

Professor Wei Shen Lim, chair of Covid-19 vaccination on the JCVI, said: “Last year’s autumn booster vaccination programme provided excellent protection against severe Covid-19, including against the Omicron variant.

“We have provided interim advice on an autumn booster programme for 2022 so that the NHS and care homes are able to start the necessary operational planning, to enable high levels of protection for more vulnerable individuals and frontline healthcare staff over next winter.

“As we continue to review the scientific data, further updates to this advice will follow.”

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) also welcomed the recommendations and said they have asked NHS England to begin preparations for next winter.

A DHSC spokesperson said: “We welcome the interim advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) for an autumn Covid booster programme and will consider their final recommendations later this year.