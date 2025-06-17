Patients who video their NHS medical treatment for TikTok or Instagram are putting themselves and others at risk, leading medics have said.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Society of Radiographers (SoR) said filming NHS staff and treatments was causing workers unnecessary anxiety when they are trying to work, while people also risk publishing other patients’ medical information.

The organisation also suggested that distracting staff and making them uncomfortable may compromise the delivery of treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The SoR is calling for clear and widespread NHS policies that prevent patients from photographing or filming clinical procedures without permission.

Ashley d’Aquino, a therapeutic radiographer working in London, said a rising number of patients are choosing to film their own medical treatment for social media such as TikTok or Instagram.

She told the SoR’s Annual Delegates’ Conference that she had been approached by other members of staff, in her capacity as union rep, over patients recording some of their cancer treatment.

She added: “I had one patient whose relative started filming while I was trying to set up the treatment. It wasn’t the right time – I was trying to focus on delivering the treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We had another member of staff who agreed to take photos for a patient. But when the patient handed over her phone, the member of staff saw that the patient had also been covertly recording her to publish on her cancer blog.

“As NHS staff, we wear name badges, so our names will be visible in any video. It makes people feel very uncomfortable and anxious.”

A radiology department assistant from the south coast was using a cannular on a cancer patient, and the patient’s 19-year-old daughter started filming the procedure.

“She wanted to record the cannulation because she thought it would be entertaining on social media,” she said. “But she didn’t ask permission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the next bay, a patient was having consent taken for a virtual colonoscopy, which is an invasive and potentially embarrassing procedure. That could have all been recorded on the film – including names and dates of birth. Anyone could be in the room – you don’t know their personal story.

“There are people who come into our department who have a limited social media presence because of risks to their safety. Patients filming make them feel unsafe in their own hospital. I spent the weekend afterwards worrying: did I do my job properly? I know I did, but no-one’s perfect all the time, and this was recorded. I don’t think I slept for the whole weekend.”

The department assistant said she had also seen patients attempting to take photos of her department’s scanners.

“People on social media start discussing what’s going on without understanding what the scanner is or what it does,” she said. “But they know it involves radiation. So that may create fear among people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dean Rogers, SoR director of industrial strategy and member relations, said the issue affects all health workers. “As healthcare professionals, we need to think: does that recording breach the confidentiality of other patients? Does it breach our ability to deliver care?,” he said.

“There are hospital trusts that have very good policies around patients taking photos and filming procedures. But this is something all trusts need to have in place. Patients shouldn’t be filming in hospitals without staff knowledge and permission.

“Hospitals need to ensure that they meet the needs of patients while also looking after staff members’ wellbeing.

“And, in this case, safeguarding the one simultaneously safeguards the other – allowing healthcare professionals to do their job in safety, while also protecting patients’ privacy and helping them to receive the best possible care.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms d’Aquino said there may be some valid reasons for patients to record medical conversations.

“Patients making audio recordings of consultations, for example, can enhance their understanding and retention of medical information,” she said.

“The difficulty is that our phones have become so much a part of our day-to-day life that recording and sharing our lives has become second nature.”

Professor Meghana Pandit, NHS England’s co-national medical director for secondary care, said: “We want to do everything possible to support patients’ understanding of their diagnosis and treatment, but it’s vital that, if patients wish to record any part of their NHS care, they discuss this with their healthcare professional first and it remains for personal use only.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Recording other patients inadvertently and without their permission risks breaching patient confidentiality – the information and treatment provided to other patients on NHS premises should never be recorded, let alone posted to social media.”