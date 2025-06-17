Holidaymakers in Tenerife have been sent letters reminding them of a hotel staff strike taking place in the holiday hotspot this summer.

One holidaymaker in Tenerife posted a picture of the letter he was sent through his door today (Tuesday 17 June). He wrote on Facebook: “Had this posted through my door this morning.

“Hotel staff will strike every Friday in July and August. This will affect the British school holidays”. The letter reminds holidaymakers of the upcoming hotel staff strike in Tenerife.

Weekly walkouts are planned every Friday in July and August, as tensions between unions and hotel employers continue to escalate in Tenerife. The plan includes protests outside hotels operated by major chains and a series of strike days beginning on Friday 4th July.

Union leader Manuel Fitas reminded the media that on 29th May, the union gave hotel associations Ashotel and Aero a 15-day deadline to agree to a 6.5% wage increase ahead of any new contract negotiations. Fitas criticised what he described as the employers’ “stubborn refusal” to discuss salary improvements outside the framework of a full collective agreement renegotiation. He said this has forced the union to prepare for a “new escalation” in the labour dispute.

One user commented on the Facebook post: “Won't necessarily affect ALL hotels, or all the staff. However, it's good to be warned about possible reduced services.” Another added: “I feel so sorry for them. I get that people will be annoyed if there are strikes whilst they are on holidays but chances are the workers don't want to strike, they just want equal and fair pay especially for the hours they work - which they deserve.”