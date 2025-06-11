A video has been shared on social media showing two men fighting in the street in a popular spot in Tenerife.

The footage, shared on Instagram by the account @tenerifequejasvecionales, captures the two men exchanging punches opposite the Las Veronicas strip in Playa de Las Americas. The altercation reportedly took place in the early hours of Saturday morning, but the cause remains unclear.

Surrounded by a crowd of British tourists, the video shows one man trying to run away, only to be tripped by someone in the crowd. This gave his opponent the chance to knock him to the ground and continue the assault.

A woman, believed to be part of a British couple present during the incident, can be heard in the background shouting, “Enough! That’s enough!” and “Stop it”. Moments later, several others appear to join in, turning the fight into a brawl.

One user wrote on the post: “There’s zero police presence – it’s a disgrace.” Another said: “Embarrassing”.

This incident comes just days after another viral video showed two British women violently grappling on the ground in the same area of Playa de Las Americas. The footage shows the two women physically assaulting each other in the middle of the street. In the video, some bystanders can be seen encouraging the fight, while others attempt to intervene and separate the two women.

The video has led to a wave of criticism on social media, with many expressing frustration and concern over repeated incidents of anti-social behaviour in the area. Users commented on the video saying “this is becoming unbearable” and “what a disgrace, and it’s only getting worse”.